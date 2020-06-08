5 ways to neatly organise your cables cords and wires

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

There’s nothing quite like the sight of tangled cords and cables that lay in a mass behind your desk or drape distastefully behind your entertainment unit to make your office or living space look a mess - even when you’ve just tidied up.

With the help of these organisational tools, you’ll be able to find the cord you’re looking for at a glance and keep your home looking clutter-free.

Gear ties

R95 from www.campandclimb.co.za













Ever tried to grab your earphones out of a draw only to unearth a wad of wires with various gadgets dangling in the midst of everything? With gear ties, you can organise computer cords, headphones, charging cables and more. Made from a bendable material that keeps its shape and a waterproof rubber exterior that grips objects without scratching them, these nifty ties help bundle up cords to prevent them from tangling while in storage.





Bamboo charging station

R 999 from www.fruugo.co.za













Set up a charging station of all the devices you use regularly. This sleek station is a multi-device stand that can hold up to 4 smartphones in the front two dividers and the rear dividers can hold 2 tablets (Apple iPad, Android tablets, Kindles, etc.), making it able to hold a total of six devices simultaneously in one dock. Its fuss free so you won’t be fumbling with cables or laying your devices sideways to charge.





Travel organiser

R 799.90 from www.sportsmanswarehouse.co.za













When on the move you also need to keep your electronics safe and in good order to prevent scratching, damage and tangling. Made from durable material with protective padding, the Thule Subterra PowerShuttle bag comes with a variety of secure pockets and elastic loops. Users can efficiently charge devices while on the go using cord pass-through and can conveniently stow power cable in the exterior slip pocket between charges.





Stainless Steel Wall Mounted 3 Hook Rack R100 from www.builders.co.za





This cheap and effective hack is especially ideal for gaining easy access to devices like Bluetooth headphones that can be hung near your work station or storing your cell phone while you sleep to prevent losing it inside your bed covers.





Downsize with wireless options





These days, every piece of tech comes with a few cables and cords whether it’s in the form of a charger or aux cord. Eventually, you begin accumulating these items that clutter your draws, desks and side tables. Fortunately you can cut down on this by switching to Bluetooth devices. Of course, they’ll still need to be charged every now and then, but on a regular basis, your living space will be void of any chargers for the most part.





Or, you can use wireless charging. Making life simpler, wireless chargers work by transferring energy from the charger to a receiver in the back of the phone via electromagnetic induction. It’s a safer way to transfer power to your device, simply just drop your phone on the charging pad, plus it puts less strain on the charging port. Some devices are able to charge multiple gadgets at once ranging from phones to smart watches and Bluetooth earphones.





IOL TECH