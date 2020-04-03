7 apps and websites that are now free due to the coronavirus pandemic

From couch-potatoing to trawling the web for any coronavirus-related news, being under lockdown means we all have a lot more time on our hands.

Fortunately, there are a number of resources that have now been made available for free to the public in a scheme to help combat boredom and keep people mentally and physically fit. So, whether you’re a bookworm, a fitness fundi or a theatre geek, there’s sure to be something on the list for you.

7 apps and websites that have made free resources available to the public during the coronavirus pandemic:

JSTOR

Universities may have closed their doors but deadlines on essays and assignments are still very much ongoing due to JSTOR - every student’s go-to for access to a digital library of academic journals, books, and primary sources. Access normally requires a subscription, but to support their institutions during this challenging time, they are making an expanded set of content freely available to students who have been displaced due to Covid-19.

National Theatre Live

Documenting all aspects of theatre-making, the National Theatre Youtube page takes its viewers on a journey from the rehearsal room to opening night through their extensive collection of videos.

From April 2, they will begin broadcasting a play every Thursday, with the videos available to stream for free a week after they launch. The first show to air will be Richard Bean’s One Man, Two Guvnors, starring James Corden, followed by adaptations of Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre and so much more.

Nike Training Club

Nike has made all of its Nike Training Club Premium workouts free until further notice.

In a statement shared to their website, they said: “We’re evolving as the world evolves and we want to help you stay healthy and active with your fellow teammates because now, more than ever, it's one of the most important things for all of us. We're all playing as one team, so starting today and until further notice, we're giving free access to NTC Premium to all Nike Members.”

Download the app on the App Store or Google Play to get started with a range of body-part focused workouts targeting your abs, arms, shoulders, glutes, and legs. The app also offers strength, endurance, yoga, and mobility workouts from 15-45 minutes.

Amazon Videos

Amazon announced that 40 family and kid friendly shows and movies will be available for free. With schools closed and extracurricular activities suspended, it couldn’t come at a better time for parents. The shows are available to stream on Prime Video for all customers, including those who already have Prime memberships. All you need to do is sign up for an Amazon account to access the videos for free.

Audio books

Audible is a seller and producer of spoken audio entertainment. To help keep young minds stimulated during the coronavirus crisis, they made an announcement stating that for as long as schools are closed, they will be open. “Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids,” the statement read on their website.

Virtual Tours

Had a trip to Paris, Amsterdam or Berlin planned over the Easter Holidays? Or perhaps you’ve just always had an admiration for different cultures, history and art? Well, for you art and history fanatics being driven stir crazy at home, you can now go on a virtual tour of up to 17 different museums across Europe.

Virtual Concerts

A number of musicians including Chris Martin of Coldplay and John Legend have started live streaming themselves singing on Instagram. Anyone is free to join on the fun with the comments section open to all. Keep your eyes peeled for any new virtual concerts your favourite artist may be hosting in the future.

