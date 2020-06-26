Accelerit launches SA's free video conferencing

The frustrations of speed, sign-ups and limitations of video/conference calls made Mandla Ngcobo create a local free video platform to help small to medium companies and the general public remain connected and communicate securely via video and audio during the lockdown period.

Quickchat is a locally-hosted, free and secure group video platform that has been produced in Mzansi. It was launched to enable faster connectivity for big or small groups and it is free to use.



One of the biggest advantages of the video platform is that since it’s hosted on local servers, it significantly reduces latency between local conferencing sessions while improving overall quality in group conversations and there are no sign-ups required. A session can be launched within seconds while complying fully with the South African data privacy laws.

Ngcobo is the founder of Accelerit Technologies that he launched in 2013. Through his company, he was able to launch Quickchat, a standalone video platform hosted on local servers. With a background in computer science, he took it upon himself to build the platform together with his team after being continuously frustrated with other video calling apps. he finally decided to build the platform in his house.

“It's one of those projects that I've just been toying around in my spare time with. I built it and customised it, launched it locally. And we started using it internally within accelerate, which is our fiber company. Through seeing how easily we could spin up sessions, and improve quality and speed, we then decided to make it public,” said Ngcobo.