Adobe launches Premiere Pro in Beta for Apple Macs with M1 chip

New Delhi - Tech giant Adobe has released an Arm version of industry-leading video editing software Premiere Pro in Beta for Apple macOS. This will help people who own the new Apple Macs with M1 Silicon chip which is mush faster than the earlier Intel-powered Apple desktops.

"Our team is working hard on a version of Premiere Pro that will run natively on Apple's new Apple Silicon based M1 processor," Adobe said in an update.

The first public Beta is available now and the company will update the Beta frequently as new builds become available.

Since Premiere Pro is built on a large codebase with support for a wide range of media and workflows, Adobe said it will implement native support for Apple M1 in phases and some parts have not been ported yet.

"This phased approach allows us to validate performance and functionality for specific parts of the application before we add new components. And it also allows you to start seeing the benefits now," the company said.