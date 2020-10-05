African News Agency and Silicon Durbs join forces to open up the tech industry to startups

Silicon Durbs started two years ago with a mission to develop a Durban based start-up ecosystem with the vision to grow to other cities in the African continent. They have had the opportunity to engage with stakeholders and entrepreneurs alike, and have developed programs and initiatives that are always for the development of entrepreneurs. One of the initiatives that Silicon Durbs has developed is the 1000 Tech Entrepreneurs Campaign which is a national initiative that will host Ideation to MVP Bootcamps in different cities across the country. The campaign launched on June 16th, 2020, the reason why specifically this date was chosen is the South African history of 1976 that is associated with the date. We have seen in the past that the day was commemorated by hosting several events that were always bringing the old memories. We wanted to celebrate the day by doing what we believe the youth of June 16 fought for. For us to have the freedom to be free and be the change for the future, set goals and challenge the status quo. To amplify this, Silicon Durbs has chosen to partner with African News Agency as a media partner. Silicon Durbs Chairperson, Lindani Mkhize, says: “Our partnership with the African News Agency not only makes us happy, but also fits into our long-term plan of crossing over to other cities, it will add tremendous value to our ecosystem and entrepreneurs. This partnership will give South African emerging tech start-ups the voice they need and will open doors that were impossible to open before. On behalf of all our partners, sponsors and entrepreneurs we are welcoming IOL Tech and the African News Agency to the family as our Media Partner. ” Since we started the campaign, we have had an amazing opportunity of engaging and partnering with some of the amazing individuals and organizations across the country. We are amazed by how South Africans are willing to develop a nation that is actively participating in a global technology entrepreneurship and Innovation stage. We were also excited to see the reception we are still receiving till this day from South Africans aspiring tech entrepreneurs from different cities across the country.

African News Agency will harness its digital and print prowess with premium titles such as iol.co.za providing coverage on Silicon Durbs Events, monthly digital magazines to IOL News subscribers that will showcase all our leading startups and entrepreneurs. This will extend to Silicon Durbs event partners and event sponsors as well. (T’s and C’s apply)

1000 tech entrepreneurs:

The 1000 technology entrepreneurs’ campaign is a South African national movement to help aspiring tech entrepreneurs learn about building a tech start-up. The Aspiring tech entrepreneurs are given an opportunity to set up tech start-ups that are centric around solving industry and real-world challenges within 5 days. The following months’ entrepreneurs will be assisted to grow their start-ups further. The campaign is a nationwide campaign with Ideation and MVP boot camps which are structured to assist entrepreneurs set up their tech start-ups being held across South Africa in different cities. Interested entrepreneurs and partners register to join the campaign on www.1000techstartups.co.za.

The campaign edition one is targeting 1000 individuals from across South Africa to be given an opportunity to start their tech entrepreneurship journey through Ideation and MVP Bootcamps that will be held in their cities. Edition two and annually going forward will differ from version one. The campaign will not tour and be done in a singular city at a time, but it will be done in a different structure since the ecosystem partnerships will be made through edition one. Edition will rely heavily on ecosystem partnerships made on edition one, the second edition will focus on growing the culture at a scalable rate. The Boot camps will focus on solving industry or society real world challenges and will be hosted at once across the country, this will save time and money and most importantly give national ecosystem partners a platform to collaborate and partners on one vision and goal.

1000 Tech entrepreneurs Summit: 2021

The campaign will close with a summit event in Durban where the impact of the event will be discussed at length and a plan to launch second edition.

