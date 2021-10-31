After rolling out locked folders feature on Google Pixel phones in June, Google to roll out feature for iOS devices

The tech company’s Google Photos app rolled the Locked Folders feature on newer Google Pixel phones in June this year, which allowed users to hide sensitive photos and videos from their main library and secure them in a passcode- or biometric-protected folder.

And after promising in September that the feature would be made available on all Android devices “soon”, Google has now expanded its roll-out of the feature to include those with iPhones and other iOS devices.

In a blog post rounding up the company’s security initiatives, Google confirmed the Locked Folders feature would make an appearance on iOS in 2022, but as of the time of writing there isn’t an exact time frame for the update.

Google also hasn’t provided an exact date for when the feature will be released on Android phones, noting only that it’s “rolling out soon” for devices running Android 6 and above.