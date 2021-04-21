AirTags: New product from Apple is finally here!

The long-awaited Apple’s tag product is finally here. The American tech giant introduced the Apple AirTag at the company’s first event of 2021.

After Samsung blazed ahead with Samsung Smart tags trackers early in the year, Apple follows suit and announced its long rumoured similar device named AirTag. The newly launched Apple device will help you track your lost items using your “Find My” app on iOS. The accessory can be attached to items such as a backpack, handbag, keys, or wallets.

In a statement issued by the company, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing Kaiann Drance said: “We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives.”

“With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone,” said Drance.

The company said each AirTag is equipped with the Apple-designed U1 chip using Ultra-Wideband technology which enables Precision Finding for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users. If AirTag is separated from its owner and out of Bluetooth range, the Find My network can help track it down.

The round AirTag which is small in size and lightweight features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water and dust-resistant, the built-in speaker that plays sounds to help locate AirTag. Users can also place AirTag into Lost Mode and be notified when it is in range or has been located by the vast Find My network.

AirTag has a similar magical setup experience as AirPods, users can just bring AirTag close to iPhone and it will connect. Users can assign AirTag to an item and name it with a default like keys or jacket, or provide a custom name of their choosing.

Although the AirTag is not available for purchase as it will only go in the market on April 30, the price tag is set at $29 or $99 for a four-pack of the devices.

