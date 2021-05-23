All about Mercedes Benz’ new electric vehicle: The EQS

Mercedes Benz is entering the electric vehicle arena with their all-new electric EQS.

The vehicle will be the flagship of the German automaker’s electric future, and is said to be one of the most luxury electric vehicles ever.

The EQS is in fact the third Mercedes benz EQ model, following the EQC and EQA - which are essentially electric versions of the GLA and GLC SUVs.

The EQS however, is pioneering the electrification of the new S-Class, which has only been on the market for a few months. Customers will have a choice between the standard version and the EQS.

The EQS has a curvaceous body, spacious cabin and state-of-the-art features, including extensive ambient interior lighting, headrest pillows for front and back passengers, and adjustable back seats with massage functions, neck and shoulder heating, and an individual tablet to control the infotainment system.

A most notable feature however, is the Hypescreen - a giant wall-to-wall panel of glass that stretches across the entire dashboard to encompass the digital infotainment system. Other features include face recognition cameras, fingerprint authentication and the "Hey Mercedes" command that is able to recognise vehicle occupants by the voice.

According to the luxury vehicle maker, the EQS has 40 new innovations above the S-Class. This includes artificial intelligence that is able to learn the owner’s habits such as phone calls you make often, to whom, and at what time, in order for the vehicle to make pre-emptive suggestions. It also has four automatic doors that can open remotely.

