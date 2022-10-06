All Fitbit accounts will be gone by 2025

In a surprise move, smart device fitness brand Fitbit updated the help section on its website, providing insight into what will happen to user accounts after Google acquired the company. On the website, under the frequently asked questions section relating to “What should I know about ‘Fitbit by Google’?”

Fitbit said that existing accounts with existing devices and services would be supported for as long as Google supported them. “This will be until at least early 2025. After the support of Fitbit accounts ends, a Google account will be required to use Fitbit. We'll provide additional information in 2023 closer to the launch of Google accounts on Fitbit," the company said. "When we launch Google accounts on Fitbit, you'll have the option to move Fitbit to the Google account that you use with other Google services, like Gmail,“ Fitbit said.

In January last year, Fitbit was acquired by Google and has since reflected that Fitbit was a Google company, with Google’s Senior Vice-president of Devices & Services Rick Osterloh assuring users that the move was made for device collaboration, not user data. “This deal has always been about devices, not data, and we’ve been clear since the beginning that we will protect Fitbit users' privacy,” he said. “We worked with global regulators on an approach which safeguards consumers’ privacy expectations, including a series of binding commitments that confirm Fitbit users’ health and wellness data won’t be used for Google ads.

“This data will be separated from other Google ads data,” he said. This then begs the question, what will happen to user data collected by Fitbit and how this data would be protected by Google, as devices are known to track and monitor the health, fitness and training workouts of its wearer? In response, Fitbit echoed assurances by Google that Google will continue to protect the privacy of Fitbit customer and it had made a series of binding commitments with global regulators, which include the confirmation that Fitbit users' health and wellness data won't be used for Google Ads.

“In addition, during the migration flow, before you complete the move, you'll have the opportunity to review and make changes to your Fitbit data and setup. “After you complete your move, you'll continue to be able to manage your data from your Google account settings and the app,” Fitbit said. IOL Tech