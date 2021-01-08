All the new and exciting Apple products that will be launched in 2021 and 2022

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

San Francisco - Apple is reportedly planning to release its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, an unspecified augmented reality device, and other new products in 2021. According to a new research note from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will unveil its augmented reality device in 2021, though he did not specify whether it will be Apple AR headsets or AR Glass, reports MacRumors. The Apple AirTags are said to be Tile-like Bluetooth-based item trackers that will help users locate their belongings like keys, wallet, backpacks, and would possibly notify users when they are separated from a tagged item. Reports about Apple's AirTags item trackers have been coming in for the past couple of years. Kuo also said that Apple plans to release new AirPods, more Apple Silicon Macs, and its first devices with Mini-LED displays throughout the year.

Kuo previously said that Apple plans to release redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon and Mini-LED displays in 2021.

Apple is planning to use mini-LED displays on its devices later this year and now a new report has claimed that mini-LED MacBook Air is expected to be launched in 2022.

According to Digitimes, the sources expect that Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros and 16-inch MacBook Pro set to be released in 2021 will be equipped with mini-LED displays and the adoption of mini-LED will be expanded to its MacBook Air products in 2022.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will release iPad Pro models and redesigned MacBook Pros in 2021, followed by a new MacBook Air in 2022, all with mini-LED displays and Apple Silicon chips.

They are expected to launch late in the second quarter or in the third quarter of 2021 and will most likely feature Apple Silicon chips.

The mini-LED technology is supposed to be like an in-between of LCD and LED, where it will take the advantages of both technologies, such as being cheaper to produce and also offering up similar levels of brightness, improved contrast.

--IANS