All you need to know about the new South African-themed Apple Watch

In celebration of the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Apple has launched a range of new watch faces and bands to represent different countries - and South Africa is one of them. Each Apple Watch band and face features colours and patterns inspired by the flag of each country taking part in the Olympic Games.

The company revealed the limited-edition Apple International Collection on 29 June 2021. For South Africa, the band and face feature a six-colour combination design of green, blue, red, yellow, white, and black. Other countries included in the collection are Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Great Britain, Mexico, Japan, Sweden, South Korea, Netherlands, Jamaica, New Zealand, Russia, United States, and Spain.

While each band has a matching face, wearers can also download different faces to show their support for other countries. The bands are set to retail for approximately $49 (R700) however it is not clear yet whether they will be made available locally. The bands are available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes and their packaging includes App Clip functionality so wearers can download the matching faces.