Amazon buys naming rights to Seattle's KeyArena, will call it Climate Pledge Arena

The American multinational technology company Amazon has broadened its horizons as it recently announced its new purchase of naming rights to a Seattle sports arena, renaming it "Climate Pledge Arena”.

The news of Amazon’s naming rights acquisition surfaced on Instagram when Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced the change in a post, saying its name was chosen as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action.

“I’m excited to announce that Amazon has bought the naming rights to the historic Seattle arena previously known as KeyArena. Instead of calling it Amazon Arena, we’re naming it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action.”

“It will be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world, generate zero waste from operations and events, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL,” he said in an Instagram post.

The facility, currently called the New Arena at Seattle Center but formerly known as KeyArena, was the home of the Seattle SuperSonics NBA team and is the home of the Seattle Storm WNBA team, which temporarily relocated to University of Washington's arena.