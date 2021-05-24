Amazon Fire TV Cube transforms hands-free entertainment at home

Technology has come of age when it comes to delivering entertainment within the confines of your home, especially in the pandemic times when people are glued to their screens most of the times as OTT platforms come to their rescue in the absence of outdoor, live experiences.

For such people, Amazon has brought an all-new Fire TV Cube, the hands-free, Alexa-enabled Fire TV experience, to India.

The streaming media player features far-field voice control built into the device.

With Fire TV Cube, you can voice control entertainment system including compatible TV, Set Top Box, Smart Home devices and A/V receivers, etc.

Let us see how this cube can transform family entertainment in these times.

The company has combined far0field voice technology of Echo devices with the Fire TV user experience, so that customers can use the convenience of Alexa to control their entertainment.

The Fire TV Cube features an ultra-powerful hexa-core processor for a fast, fluid experience, with instant access to Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 frames per second.

You can enjoy the brilliant colour of Dolby Vision and HDR and HDR 10+, as well as the audio clarity of Dolby Atmos.

The Cube features cutting edge far-field voice recognition with eight microphones and advanced beam-forming technology. It combines signals from the individual microphones to suppress noise, reverberation, content currently playing, and even competing speech to make sure Alexa clearly hears your request when placed next to your TV.

When combined with the powerful new processor, you can easily search and navigate content using just your voice, whether it's through your cable or set-top boxes, streaming apps like Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and more.

From across the room, just say, "Alexa, switch on the TV" or "Alexa, watch Underground Railroad' or the latest sensation ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

The device uses multi-directional infrared technology, cloud-based protocols, and HDMI CEC (consumer electronics control), that when combined with Alexa, lets you control your compatible TV, sound bar, A/V receiver, cable, select set-top boxes, as well as other smart home devices.

Fire TV Cube also helps you dim the lights, check the weather, listen to the news, and more -- even with the TV off with the built-in speaker.

Hands-free voice functionally currently supports enhanced in-app voice controls on Fire TV Cube.

Fire TV Cube comes with an Ethernet adapter, Alexa Voice Remote, and IR extender cable.

Conclusion: The device will help you elevate your watching experience via using voice to control streaming, compatible TV, smart home devices and DTH set top box -- all in one piece of beautifully-crafted Cube.

--IANS