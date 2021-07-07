Amazon releasing child-friendly speakers

The retail giant is releasing a new version of its Echo Dot smart speaker - which has been available in the US for several years - with panda and tiger designs to help kids "have fun and learn with Alexa".

Regarding potential safety fears, the company told BBC: "We conduct robust testing and research and have strict measures in place for Echo Dot Kids, Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids+ that protect children and provide parents with transparency and control over the experience, creating a safe space in which kids can learn and have fun."

And Amazon also opened up on the delay in the product - which will be available from July 21 for £59.99 - making it over the UK.

They added: "There are many elements and challenges that go into expanding into other countries and languages, particularly when it comes to content, services and features that are locally relevant."