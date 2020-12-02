Amazon rolls out tools to monitor staff and improve productivity
As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to replace human intelligence in various facets of the corporate space, Amazon’s subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to jump on the trend with a series of machines that other companies will use to monitor their factory staff as well as enhancing productivity.
According to Business Insider, the American tech giant’s series of machines will use predictive analytics to identify potential equipment failures and product defects, worker safety and compliance violations, and areas where they may be able to improve productivity, among other industrial process improvements.
“Organisations would like to use the cloud and machine learning to help them automate processes and augment human capabilities across their operations, but building these systems can be error prone, complex, time consuming, and expensive," vice president of machine learning for AWS Swami Sivasubramanian stated in a media release.
Amazon's new tools are "easy to install, deploy, and get up and running quickly and that connect the cloud to the edge,“ he further stated.
Amazon spokesperson said that "AWS Panorama does not include any pre-packaged facial recognition capabilities."
"AWS thoroughly tests and audits computer vision service results for accuracy whenever there are any changes to a service, and any regression in quality will result in a rejection of the changes to the system, Amazon constantly updates its services and uses diverse training data,” the spokesperson said.
In November Amazon introduced the new "Care Hub'', a set of Alexa voice assistant features designed to help simplify the remote caregiving experience for both the person providing support and their ageing loved one.
