Amazon rolls out tools to monitor staff and improve productivity

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to replace human intelligence in various facets of the corporate space, Amazon’s subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to jump on the trend with a series of machines that other companies will use to monitor their factory staff as well as enhancing productivity.

According to Business Insider, the American tech giant’s series of machines will use predictive analytics to identify potential equipment failures and product defects, worker safety and compliance violations, and areas where they may be able to improve productivity, among other industrial process improvements.

“Organisations would like to use the cloud and machine learning to help them automate processes and augment human capabilities across their operations, but building these systems can be error prone, complex, time consuming, and expensive," vice president of machine learning for AWS Swami Sivasubramanian stated in a media release.

Amazon's new tools are "easy to install, deploy, and get up and running quickly and that connect the cloud to the edge,“ he further stated.

Amazon spokesperson said that "AWS Panorama does not include any pre-packaged facial recognition capabilities."