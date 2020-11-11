AMD unveils high-performance Ryzen embedded processor

New Delhi - American chip-maker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Wednesday launched a high-performance AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor.

According to the company, built on the innovative 7nm process technology, ‘Zen 2' cores and high-performance AMD Radeon graphics, the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series provides a new class of performance.

"We continue the 10-year planned availability as with our other Ryzen Embedded processors and look forward to seeing partners and customers utilizing fast processing speeds, integrated graphics and outstanding power efficiency of the Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor for years to come,'' Rajneesh Gaur, Corporate VP and GM Embedded Business, AMD said in a statement.

The AMD Embedded Ryzen V2000 family is designed for embedded applications such as Thin Client, MiniPC and Edge systems.

Equipped with up to eight CPU cores and seven GPU compute units, a single AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor provides 2x the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30 per cent better single-thread CPU performance and up to 40 per cent better graphics performance over the previous generation.