Apple acquires AI start-up company to enhance Siri data

World-renowned tech giant Apple has come out yet again with another fascinating solution to enhance data used in Siri.

The American tech company has recently purchased a machine-learning startup Inductiv Inc, adding to more than a dozen of AI-related acquisitions by the technology giant in the past few years.

According to Bloomberg, the engineering team from Ontario-based Inductiv joined Apple in recent weeks to work on Siri, machine learning as well as data science. The deal was confirmed by Apple, saying it “buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

Inductiv has developed technology that uses Artificial Intelligence to automate the task of identifying and correcting errors in data. Having clean data is important for machine learning and is a popular and powerful type of AI that helps software improve with less human intervention.

This work falls under the category of data science, a key element of Apple’s broader machine-learning strategy. In 2018, the company brought on several engineers from Silicon Valley Data Science, a consulting firm that focuses on this field.