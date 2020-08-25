Apple acquires virtual reality tech startup

Johannesburg - After showing interest in virtual reality and augmented reality in recent years, American tech giant Apple has acquired a VR startup company Spaces, which specialises in virtual reality tech.

Apple was also rumoured to be working on multiple virtual reality headsets.

According to an article by Business Insider, the company spokesperson confirmed the acquisition in a statement saying Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time and they generally do not discuss their purpose or plans.

Spaces has recently announced that it was closing down its existing services in the past week, telling visitors of its website that it was heading in a new direction without revealing further details.

"Thank you to our users and partners who participated in our awesome VR video conferencing product and the many people who enjoyed our VR location-based entertainment attractions found at theme parks, theaters, and more," the statement concluded.