Apple aims to enable businesses to easily deploy iPhones and Macs to workers

World renowned tech giant Apple has yet again sealed a new business deal, which aims to enable businesses to more easily deploy iPhones and Macs to their workers.

The American tech company’s recent purchase of Fleetsmith was disclosed by Fleetsmith in a blog post. This is said to help broaden the horizons of products and services to enterprise clients.

The company that is known to sell phones and computers to individuals has in recent years started to turn more attention to the enterprise market, partnering with companies such as IBM, SAP and Cisco and persuading businesses to buy iPhones and Macs as tools for their workforce.

According to CNBS, the Fleetsmith acquisition will help offer a wider range of products and services to enterprise clients.

In 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the enterprise market was the “mother of all opportunities.” this is according to reports by CNBS