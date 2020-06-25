Apple aims to enable businesses to easily deploy iPhones and Macs to workers
World renowned tech giant Apple has yet again sealed a new business deal, which aims to enable businesses to more easily deploy iPhones and Macs to their workers.
The American tech company’s recent purchase of Fleetsmith was disclosed by Fleetsmith in a blog post. This is said to help broaden the horizons of products and services to enterprise clients.
The company that is known to sell phones and computers to individuals has in recent years started to turn more attention to the enterprise market, partnering with companies such as IBM, SAP and Cisco and persuading businesses to buy iPhones and Macs as tools for their workforce.
According to CNBS, the Fleetsmith acquisition will help offer a wider range of products and services to enterprise clients.
In 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the enterprise market was the “mother of all opportunities.” this is according to reports by CNBS
Fleetsmith’s software makes it easier to remotely configure, wipe and deploy these devices, a kind of product called mobile device management, or MDM, specifically focusing on Apple products.
It launched in 2016 and raised over $40 million in venture capital from investors including Menlo Ventures, according to TechCrunch. It has 75 employees, according to LinkedIn.
In the Fleetsmith blog post, Fleetsmith said that it is looking forward “to continuing to deliver Fleetsmith to existing and new customers.”
Apple has bought several other tech companies in recent years, including Xnor.ai, Tuplejump, Laserlike, Turi and Perception
This year, the company bought Voysis to boost speech recognition in Siri, virtual-reality startup NextVR, and the popular iPhone weather app Dark Sky.
IOL TECH