Apple Car to feature autopilot tech from S.Korean company

San Francisco, Feb 23 (IANS) Apple is working on a self-driving electric car that could launch in a few years and now a new report has claimed that the iPhone maker has partnered with a South Korean company to develop the autopilot chip for its car. According to a report by TheElec, Apple has partnered with a South Korean outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company to develop its car's autopilot technology.

The project is led by Apple's South Korean offices. It was initiated in 2021 and is expected to last till next year. Apple is reportedly taking a similar route to Tesla. The Elon Musk-owned EV firm while developing its autopilot chip, used Samsung memory and gave assembly work to JCET STATSChipPAC Korea. Apple Car is also expected to use LED screens all over the vehicle to inform other drivers what the self-driving system is doing.

The display would show braking information, the speed of the car and other messages in the form of graphics as well as video. For drivers parking the vehicle, the displays could show a goodbye message, or welcome the user on arrival to the vehicle itself, the report added. The upcoming Apple Car is expected to use a "C1" chip based on the A12 Bionic processor with in-cabin AI capabilities such as eye-tracking.