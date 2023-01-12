Apple iPhone 16 Pro may feature under-display Face ID

The tech giant is likely to place the parts needed for Face ID authentication directly under the iPhone's display next year, reports MacRumors.

The TrueDepth camera for Face ID won't be visible under the display when it is not in use, instead, it will appear seamlessly blended with the surrounding screen area.

The hole in the display for the front camera is expected to remain on the iPhone 16 Pro, however, the overall display area and sense of immersion are likely to be improved.

Since the under-display technology is not yet ready, the display cutouts will not change from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year.