Apple launches Mac Studio, Studio Display for creators

Apple has introduced Mac Studio and Studio Display, an entirely new Mac desktop as well as display targeted at professionals. "Mac Studio ushers in a new era for the desktop with unbelievable performance powered by M1 Max and M1 Ultra. And Studio Display with its stunning 5K Retina screen, along with the best combination of camera and audio ever in a desktop display is in a class of its own," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said in a statement.

Mac Studio comes in two variants: one powered by the M1 Max chip and another variant powered by the new M1 Ultra chipset. Mac Studio with M1 Max performs 50 per cent faster than a 16-core Xeon powered Mac Pro and 2.5 times faster than a Core i9 powered 27-inch iMac. The M1 Ultra configuration is over 3.8 times faster than that 27-inch iMac and up to 60 per cent faster than the Mac Pro, the company claims. It comes with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10 GB Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI, and an audio jack.

Meanwhile, the M1 Max variant sports dual USB Type-C ports, whereas, the M1 Ultra variant features two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. The M1 Max variant comes with 32GB of unified memory (basically RAM) along with 512GB of SSD storage for the base model. The M1 Ultra base variant comes with 64GB unified memory and 1TB SSD storage. The SSD in Mac Studio delivers up to 7.4GB/s of performance and a capacity of up to 8TB.

Apple Studio Display comes in a 27-inch size and has a 5K resolution with 600nits of brightness and True Tone for colour adjustment. The panel on the Apple Studio Display is also claimed to deliver true 10-bit colour and super-wide viewing angles. The new Apple monitor is equipped with an A13 SoC and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Studio Display also includes a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system, which Apple says is the "best ever created for Mac".

