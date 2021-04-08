Apple looks towards augmented reality to improve and enhance conversations

Apple want to use augmented reality (AR) to improve conversations.

The tech firm's CEO Tim Cook is keen to add AR into every day life to help with presentations and such, including displaying charts or graphs in mid-air whilst discussing the topic with someone.

He said: "You and I are having a great conversation right now. Arguably, it could even be better if we were able to augment our discussion with charts or other things to appear."

And Tim doesn't know if he'll still be at the helm of Apple in 10 years time, but he feels "great right now".

Speaking to The New York Times newspaper about where he'll be in 10 years time, he shared: "10 more years, I probably not. But I can tell you that I feel great right now. And the date's not in sight."