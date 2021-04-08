Apple looks towards augmented reality to improve and enhance conversations
Apple want to use augmented reality (AR) to improve conversations.
The tech firm's CEO Tim Cook is keen to add AR into every day life to help with presentations and such, including displaying charts or graphs in mid-air whilst discussing the topic with someone.
He said: "You and I are having a great conversation right now. Arguably, it could even be better if we were able to augment our discussion with charts or other things to appear."
And Tim doesn't know if he'll still be at the helm of Apple in 10 years time, but he feels "great right now".
Speaking to The New York Times newspaper about where he'll be in 10 years time, he shared: "10 more years, I probably not. But I can tell you that I feel great right now. And the date's not in sight."
It comes after it was revealed Apple is rumoured to be working a pair of 5G AR glasses.
The tech giant has been believed to have been working an an Augmented Reality headset for some time, but now top tech analyst Jon Prosser has told Gadget Cast that the 'Apple Glasses' will come with 5G.
By having 5G, the set would be able to work without being connected to a nearby iPhone. What's more, the glasses will be designed to look like an ordinary pair of spectacles instead of the hefty AR headsets already on the market.
BANG ShowBiz Tech