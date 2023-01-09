Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, January 9, 2023

Apple may launch 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023

The new MacBook Air is expected to have a similar or identical design to the latest 13-inch model. Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote address during an Apple special event on September 07. FILE PHOTO: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP

Published 2h ago

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its new 15-inch MacBook Air this year.

However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the previously rumoured 12-inch MacBook with Apple silicon is no longer expected to launch in 2023, reports AppleInsider.

Gurman did not provide any additional details regarding the new MacBook Air, but display analyst Ross Young had claimed last month that the tech giant's suppliers would begin production of 15.5-inch display panels for the upcoming laptop in the first quarter of this year.

The new MacBook Air is expected to have a similar or identical design to the latest 13-inch model.

Moreover, it is likely to be available in M2 and M2 Pro chip options, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the iPhone maker was developing a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could launch in the spring of 2023.

Sized between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it would be the largest MacBook Air to date and is expected to feature a MagSafe charging port, an upgraded speaker system and a 1080p camera.

IANS

