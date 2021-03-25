Apple mixed reality headset may weigh under 150 grams

San Francisco - Apple is reportedly planning to adopt a hybrid Fresnel lens design for its mixed reality headset to improve optical performance in addition to delivering a broad field of view and to keep the weight of the headset under 150 grams.

According to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, most virtual reality headsets use Fresnel lenses, first invented some 200 years ago to focus lighthouse beams, to enable ultra-short focal lengths, but that these headsets typically weigh 300-400 grams or more with bulky form factors, reports MacRumors.

The device will be equipped with lenses made of plastic instead of glass, which are lighter -- but details about the durability of the material are unknown.

The upcoming mixed reality headset is expected to feature eye-tracking and could even get iris recognition.

The eye-tracking system will feature a transmitter and receiver that can detect and analyse eye movement information, providing users with images and information based on algorithms.