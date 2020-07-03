Apple patents unique MacBook Pro with 5 displays

Apple's new patent has revealed that the company is working on a MacBook Pro with five displays. The patent was approved by the China National Intellectual Property Office on June 30 and even arrived with a few images, reports GizmoChina. The company has labeled this technology as "Dynamic Display Interface" that indicates the 4 smaller displays along with a main one. The current MacBook Pro has one main display and a Touch Bar, but it looks like the iPhone maker wants to possibly add another three more screens. Based on the patent's illustrations, these displays then take up roles similar to how Apple tries to use the Touch Bar on its current MacBooks. In the patent, it is mentioned that the base part of the laptop consists of a keyboard and light-transmitting cover.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple notebook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020.

The Cupertino-based company is reportedly considering using a ceramic material for the 5G antenna board in its upcoming MacBook, although they cost six times more than metal ones.

This would dramatically improve cellular reception and transmission speed.

This comes weeks after Apple Inc said it will switch to its own chips for its Mac computers, saying the first machines will ship this year and ending a nearly 15-year reliance on Intel Corp to supply processors for its flagship laptops and desktop.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said it marked the beginning of a major new era for a product line that powered the company's rise in the 1980s and its resurgence in the late 1990s.

“Silicon is at the heart of our hardware," Cook said during a virtual keynote address recorded at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters for its annual developer conference. "Having a world class silicon design team is a game changer.”



The silicon switch brings the Mac into line with the company's iPhone and iPads, which already use Apple-designed chips. Cook said that Apple expects the Mac transition to take about two years and that Apple still has some Intel-based computers in its pipeline that it will support for "many years."

But the move will give software developers for Apple's largest pool of third-party apps - those built for iPhones and iPads - new access to its laptops and desktop for the first time. Apple software chief Craig Federighi said that for those offerings, "most apps will just work, with no changes from the developer" on the new Macs. He also said the "vast majority" of existing apps for Intel-based machines can be modified to work in "just a few days."

