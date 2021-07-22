Apple releasing Airpods 3

Apple is working on a third- generation of the Airpods, to be released later this year. While not much has officially been released about Airpods, there are several rumours floating around with regards to design updates and new internal hardware.

In terms of design, the third generation airpods are set to feature a shorter stem and body, similar to that of the Airpod Pros. Some leaks have suggested that the new Airpods will have silicone ear tips like the Airpod Pros while others are saying the design will be without a tip. Apparent leaked images of Airpod 3 prototypes show designs both with a tip and without, so the status on this is still unclear. Although the Airpods 3 will have a design similar to the Airpod Pro, it is not expected to include some of the Pro-level features such as the active noise cancellation headphones. Instead, its overall functionality will be identical to the current Airpods.

When it comes to hardware, Apple is rumoured to be working on a new wireless chip for the Airpods 3, which is set to allow extended range. They are also making improvements in battery life. In addition, the Airpods 3 will feature a more compact integrated system-in-package (SIP), similar to the one used in the Airpods Pro. This will allow more features to be integrated into a smaller casing. Overall, the Airpods 3 are set to function like the current version of Airpods, with fast device switching and quick pairing with other Apple devices.