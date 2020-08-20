Apple to launch iPad Air 4 with an 11-inch display in 2021

San Francisco - Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPad Air 4 equipped with an 11-inch display and a USB-C connector by next year. According to the Chinese site MyDrivers, iPad Air 4 will ship in March while taking some of its cues from the 11-inch iPad Pro that's currently on sale. According to the report, Apple will bring the iPad Air 4 much closer to the current iPad Pro in terms of design and features. The iPad Air 4 will have a smart connector on its rear to support the new Magic Keyboard. The iPad Air 4 is said to be equipped with an A14 processor and will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions.

In addition, the report suggests that the new iPad Air model will start at $649, an increase compared to the previous generation's $499 price tag.

Apple is set to change its premium iPad Pro lineup in September or October.

The Cupertino based tech is also planning to launch two new variants of the iPad, a 10.8-inch iPad which will be launched later this year and an 8.5-inch iPad Mini in 2021.

Apple is alsoreportedly planning to hold its iPhone 12 event in the second week of October, with pre-orders to take place later that week and shipments to start the week after that.

In a recent tweet, Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider said that the iPhone maker may hold an event on Tuesday (October 13) and would accept pre-orders for new iPhone 12 models from October 16, and will deliver the new devices starting on October 23.

While the iPhone 12 models will ship in October, Prosser claimed the iPhone 12 Pro models will not be available until an unspecified date in November.

--IANS