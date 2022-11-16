Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Apple to offer more control over iPhone's always-on display with new iOS beta

The latest developer beta for the upcoming iOS 16.2 includes toggles that let users of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max hide the wallpaper and notifications while using the feature to have more control over the always-on display. FILE PHOTO: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Published 1h ago

American tech giant Apple will offer more control over its iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphone's always-on display with its latest iOS beta.

According to The Verge, the latest developer beta for the upcoming iOS 16.2 includes toggles that let users hide the wallpaper and notifications while using the feature, as per reports from MacRumors and 9to5Mac.

Turning off both with always-on activated will make it so the user just sees a clock and their lockscreen widgets when the phone is locked.

Currently, on iOS, it's all or nothing as users can have the always-on display that will show wallpaper and notifications, or can turn it off, leaving the phone's screen blank when it is locked and asleep, reported The Verge.

Since its launch, the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display has struck some as a little odd. While there are some people who enjoy having their wallpaper always glowing at them (with accurate colours, despite the dimmed appearance), others find it a bit distracting.

As per The Verge, it seems like Apple has listened to that that feedback and is working on making that a reality, though it is worth noting that a feature showing up in a beta version isn't 100 per cent confirmation that it'll ship in the final OS.

Asian News International (ANI)

