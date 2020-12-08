Apple to roll out new processor, set to rival Intel

American multinational tech giant Apple is said to roll out a new processor for its family of computers which looks to go head to head with Intel's fastest. The company is said to have the new processor out by early 2021

According to Gadgets 360, Chip engineers, for a California-based technology giant Cupertino, are working on several successors to the M1 custom chip, Apple’s first Mac main processor that debuted in November. If everything goes as they planned, they will significantly outpace the performance of the latest machines running Intel chips, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the plans are not yet public.

The road map shows the company’s confidence that it can differentiate its products on the strength of its own engineering and is taking decisive steps to design Intel components out of its devices. The next two lines of Apple chips are also planned to be more ambitious than some industry watchers expected for next year. The company said it expects to finish the transition away from Intel and to its own silicon in 2022.

Apple's shift to its own processors, which was announced in June, may have opened new possibilities for Apple's computers, as the company introduced a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini that feature an Apple-designed processor called the M1. The two laptops and small desktop computers are the first new Apple PCs in more than a decade that aren't powered by chips from Intel.

