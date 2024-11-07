Apple unveils new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac - here’s how much they cost

Apple has launched the new MacBook Pro Mac mini as well as the iMac and iStore has revealed how much it will cost you to get your hands on these devices. MacBook Pro The new MacBook Pro comes with built-in Apple Intelligence, a personal AI assistant that maintains user privacy, transforms user experience and makes tasks like text rewriting, creative expression, and data analysis much easier.

According to iStore, the cost of the pre-order MacBook Pro starts from R34,999. Mac mini According to Apple, the new Mac mini which is powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips is less than half the size of the previous design at just five by five inches. The device features a revamped thermal architecture and a range of connectivity ports on both front and back for added versatility.

John Ternus senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, Apple said: “The new Mac mini delivers gigantic performance in an unbelievably small design thanks to the power efficiency of Apple silicon and an innovative new thermal architecture.” The Mac mini is able to drive up to three displays, making it a versatile option for both professional and personal use. New features include Apple Intelligence and with macOS at its core, the Mac mini supports top applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Slack, and Adobe Photoshop.

You can pre-order Mac mini from R13,199. iMac The new iMac has a razor-thin profile and a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display boasting 500 nits of brightness, and a P3 wide colour gamut. For video calls, the 12MP Center Stage camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker Spatial Audio system provide outstanding clarity.

LIke of all of the new devices from Apple, the iMac has built-in Apple Intelligence enhancing productivity and privacy. Ternus said: “With M4 and Apple Intelligence, gorgeous new colors that pop in any space, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, and a new nano-texture glass display option, it’s a whole new era for iMac.” The cost of pre-orders for the iMac start from R31,799.