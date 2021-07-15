Apple Watch 7 to have better battery life

The Apple Watch 7 is rumoured to have space for a more adequate battery. According to a report by Chinese site UDN, the next iteration of the tech giant's smartwatch will boast a slimmer S7 processor and have ample room for a more substantial battery.

Apple is yet to comment on details regarding the battery life of the device as of yet. Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Apple wants to make a more durable Watch. The company is reportedly looking at an Explorer Edition of their on-wrist device to appeal to those who are at the peak of their athletic fitness or those who prefer to travel in more rugged climates such as for mountain climbing, skiing or other activities which could be much more intense.

It is believed that the watch would be out later this year or next year at the earliest, and would not be replacing their existing offerings but rather just as an additional option. Apple's most recent Watch offering - the Series 6 - has a number of health and fitness measures including a Blood Oxygen feature, sleep tracking and automatic hand washing detection. Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said: "Apple Watch Series 6 completely redefines what a watch can do. With powerful new features, including a Blood Oxygen sensor and app, Apple Watch becomes even more indispensable by providing further insight into overall well-being."