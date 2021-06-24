Apple Watch Series 7 may feature double-sided 'S7' chip

San Francisco - With an aim to offer more space for a larger battery and other components, Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to feature a smaller "S7" chip, the media reported. According to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report accessed by MacRumors, next-generation Apple Watch models will adopt double-sided System in Package (SiP) packaging from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology.

On its website, ASE Technology confirms that its double-sided technology allows for module miniaturisation, paving the way for a smaller "S7" chip. Apple Watch Series 7 models are expected to be released in September, in line with the past several generations of the device. The next Apple Watch could also feature a new flat-edged design and a new green colour option, tipster Jon Prosser said earlier.

This seemingly means that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12, iPad Pro and iPad Air. The report describes the Apple Watch version of this design as being "more subtle" than what we've seen on other products. The Genius Bar podcast also indicated that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in a new green colour option for the first time, similar to the green that Apple uses on the AirPods Max.