Apple will replace HomePod smart speaker with HomePod mini

If you have been planning to buy Apple’s larger HomePod smart speaker, you might want to make your purchase sooner than later as Apple is set to discontinue its original HomePod smart speaker and turn attention to its HomePod mini.

The Apple gadget, which will soon be taken off the market, was highly praised for its high-quality sound when it launched at $349. Apple later dropped the price to $300 as it was said to be much more expensive than the Echo or Google Home it was competing with.

“We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.”

The larger HomePod offered powerful audio performance with rich full bass and its visually pleasing design. Six microphones positioned around HomePod allow it to pick up all the sound in a room.

In October last year, Apple unveiled a smaller, more affordable, and newer HomePod mini as an addition to the HomePod family. At just 3.3 inches tall, the HomePod mini which was well-received more than the bigger HomePod is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software that together enable computational audio to deliver breakthrough audio quality wherever it is placed.