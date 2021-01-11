Apple's 2021 iPad could be based on iPad Air 3

Apple's new 2021 iPad will reportedly be based on the iPad Air.

The entry-level line-up - which is based around relatively low cost devices - could have a new addition this year, and the tech giant might be looking to the past for its design.

According to Japanese publication Macotakara, a Chinese supplier said: "The next iPad (9th Generation) is likely to be based on the iPad Air (3rd Generation)."

The iPad Air 3 was thin and light, and it looks like Apple could be keen to bring that design over to the next entry-level tablet.

It's also said the device will have a 10.2 inch display - the same as the 2020 model - but there are conflicting reports suggested the 2021 edition will actually be 10.5 inches.