Apple's 2021 iPad could be based on iPad Air 3
Apple's new 2021 iPad will reportedly be based on the iPad Air.
The entry-level line-up - which is based around relatively low cost devices - could have a new addition this year, and the tech giant might be looking to the past for its design.
According to Japanese publication Macotakara, a Chinese supplier said: "The next iPad (9th Generation) is likely to be based on the iPad Air (3rd Generation)."
The iPad Air 3 was thin and light, and it looks like Apple could be keen to bring that design over to the next entry-level tablet.
It's also said the device will have a 10.2 inch display - the same as the 2020 model - but there are conflicting reports suggested the 2021 edition will actually be 10.5 inches.
The leak adds that the iPad will continue with "Touch ID, a Lightning ports Full-Lamination Displays, Anti-reflective Coating, P3 Displays, True Tone Displays etc".
As noted by Tech Radar, this suggests that the model will simply be leaner rather than a full redesign.