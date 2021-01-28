Apple’s Beats unveils special edition of Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds

Johannesburg - Apple’s audio brand Beats has collaborated with owner of Fragment design Hiroshi Fujiwara to release a special edition of Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds.

Unlike the regular Powerbeats Pro Wireless earphones, the newly launched version will feature Fragment Design's FRGMT branding which comes in a monochromatic design with what is described as a ‘black-on-black' design with a pure black finish.

The Powerbeats Pro will have Fujiwara’s well known signature logo along with the FRGMT branding printed on one earplug of the headset.

The earbuds come with Siri support for hands-free control by using the “Hey Siri” hotword, a dual beam-forming microphones and a motion and speech accelerometer for speech-detection and eliminating background noise. The earbuds are bundled with a Lightning port to USB-A charging cable.

Although the device is not available for purchase as yet the special edition Powerbeats Pro’s price has been set at $249.99 and will be rolled out for purchase through the Apple website from January 29.