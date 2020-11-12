Apple's Big Sur OS uses M1, will make Mac feel smoother and faster

Apple has unveiled three new Mac products, powered by their M1 chip.

The new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini promises to deliver "mind-blowing performance" coupled with "extraordinary battery life".

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said: "The introduction of three new Macs featuring Apple’s breakthrough M1 chip represents a bold change that was years in the making, and marks a truly historic day for the Mac and for Apple. M1 is by far the most powerful chip we’ve ever created, and combined with Big Sur, delivers mind-blowing performance, extraordinary battery life, and access to more software and apps than ever before. We can’t wait for our customers to experience this new generation of Mac, and we have no doubt it will help them continue to change the world."

Alongside the three new devices is mac's new Big Sur operation system.

Apple shared on their website: "Big Sur introduces a beautiful redesign that is entirely new yet instantly familiar, and powerful updates to apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps. Big Sur is engineered, down to its core, to take full advantage of all the capability and power of M1, delivering a massive boost in performance, astonishing battery life, and even stronger security protections.