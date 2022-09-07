Apple’s launch event to unfold today: everything you need to know and how to watch

Washington - The wait for the tech enthusiast is almost over as Apple’s much-awaited yearly event is all set to unfold today. While the speculations around the products and launches don’t seem to end, one thing is certain: the tech giant is expected to make a number of significant announcements, ranging from the iPhone 14 line-up to a new “Pro” Apple Watch model.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to The Verge, this Apple event, which will be the company’s third live event of the year, will be held in person for select media members, but it will also be streaming online for everyone else. The event is set to begin on September 7 at 7pm. Soon after Apple announced their next big event, excitement among the fans could be seen for the upcoming iPhone 14 models.

As per reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook will address the media and launch the upcoming line-up of cellphones and other electronic devices. Meanwhile, Apple is all geared up for its upcoming launch event, which will take place in Cupertino, and four phones – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – are expected to be announced. Ahead of the launch, several rumours have been focused on the smartphone line-up’s alleged new dual cut-out design for the selfie camera and Face ID hardware.

Story continues below Advertisement

The prevailing opinion seems to be that there will be a system to black out the pixels between the two cut-outs and make the whole area appear as one solid piece. Related Video: ANI