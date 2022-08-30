Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Apple’s self-service repair makes ‘MacBook Pros seem less repairable’

Apple MacBook Pro laptop computers sit on display at the company’s Williamsburg store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Picture: Mark Kauzlarich Bloomberg

Published 4h ago

San Francisco - After Apple expanded its self-service repair programme to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 chips, iFixit said that the tech giant’s repair programme is creating an “excruciating gauntlet of hurdles”.

According to iFixit’s Sam Goldheart, the self-repair programme seems like good news, but as it turns out, their programme “makes MacBook Pros seem less repairable”.

“This time, along with the manuals, Apple is presenting DIY repairers with an excruciating gauntlet of hurdles,” Goldheart wrote on a blogpost.

“Now, if a ‘Top Case with Battery and Keyboard’ that a laptop is literally built into sounds expensive to you, it is! It costs more than 500 bucks – with an $88 core return, it will run you $439. That's about 30 to 50% of the cost of a brand-new MacBook,” Goldheart added.

The procedure stretches to the last page of a 162-page document, making it essentially a 162-page guide with multiple steps per page.

This week, Apple said it will provide repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store, beginning in the US.

Self Service Repair for iPhone was launched earlier this year, and the programme will now expand to additional countries – beginning in Europe – as well as additional Mac models later this year.

IANS

