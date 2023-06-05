Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED adds a new kind of Zen to your day

Bringing Zen to daily life amidst bustling working hours, making time for family, and socialising isn't an easy feat for anyone. Luckily bringing Zen to your productivity every day isn't as difficult - thanks to the all-new Asus Zenbook S 13 - an incredibly thin and light laptop boasting just a centimetre in thickness and a kilogram of weight.

Engineered with the environment in mind Its featherweight and sleek design is able to extend far beyond just convenience to carry. The Zenbook S 13 features an all-metal chassis and a 180° lay-flat hinge for maximum flexibility that caters to more than just an appealing aesthetic. The laptop is engineered with overall sustainability in mind, making it an excellent choice for eco-conscious customers. At the same time, its energy efficiency exceeds the average Energy Star rating by up to 43%.

The Zenbook S 13 is also designed for carbon neutrality, constructed with recycled metals and plastics, and includes new materials such as eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminium. Furthermore, the product comes fitted into a 100% FSC Mix packaging making it more friendly to the environment in its entirety. Under the hood With demanding hours being the order of the day for many, the performance of such a device is significantly important. Thankfully, the Zenbook S 13 earns its trusted reputation through a stellar set of specs under the hood.

The Zenbook S 13 is equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel CoreTM i7-1355U processor, which can support up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 memory while delivering a speed of 5500Mbps. Furthermore, it is equipped with an integrated graphics card, allowing you to take advantage of the latest gaming technologies. Running resource-demanding games and software on the device is a breeze, offering zero lag with more tasks performed during processing, resulting in an all-around better experience. The laptop also features vast onboard storage with a 1 TB SSD (solid-state drive), two Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast charging and data transfer, a full-size HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and an audio combo jack. Thanks to its slim design, the Zenbook S 13 can optimise its battery usage more efficiently while keeping its user on the go for up to 15 hours before recharging. Using higher performance settings, the laptop runs less than its touted 15 hours. However, at the same time, its robust capacity allows it to run all day, even in critical hours like during load shedding, as a boredom-killer and entertainment powerhouse.

The Zenbook S 13 also comes with a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and user-friendly unlocking from sleep mode or a fresh boot. In addition, Asus has graciously granted users of Zenbook S 13 editions of the latest popularly used software, such as Windows 10, Office 365, and Adobe Creative Cloud. Dazzled by display Meanwhile, any high-performance laptop is nothing without a crystal clear display that offers surreal clarity, especially gaming or streaming content, right? Fortunately, Asus has thought of this too and crafted the Zenbook S 13 with its 13.3-inch Lumina OLED touchscreen display, which can support HDR and Dolby Vision. The touch display also features multi-touch gesture support which helps navigate and take control of the laptop easily.

The display also boasts a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution and offers an incredible 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 0.2 ms response time. It also emits 70% less blue light than standard LCDs, making it much easier on the eyes. This display is also Dolby Vision certified, meaning you'll get the most out of your content while receiving a TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certification, Pantone colour validation and VESA DisplayHDR True Black certification - for even more peace of mind. The laptop is also loaded with incredible audio, certified by Harman Kardon, while supporting Dolby Atmos. The smart amplifier with Asus’s Audio Booster technology and AI Audio delivers astonishing audio quality, up to 5 times louder than average, by offering an immersive audio experience with two-way AI noise cancellation for optimal sound. In a nutshell