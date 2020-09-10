Best gadgets to turn your living room into smart living room

Johannesburg - If you are thinking of turning your home into a smart home, the living room should be the first place to start since we spend most of our time there. You probably have a few smart items around your walls. A lot of activities are done in the living room so turning your living room into a smart one is a great idea. Whether for gaming, family movie night, or simply binging your favourite series - we are most likely doing this in the living room. There are a lot of items that can make your living room smart, for instance, a voice-activated assistant, smart bulbs, smart TV as well as smart plugs. Here are some of the gadgets that can help you get started: Alexa

Alexa is a virtual assistant and it is capable of voice interaction, music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, and providing weather, traffic, sports, and giving other real-time information such as news. Alexa also controls several smart devices using itself as a home automation system.

Saudio Smart Wi-Fi Bulb

Saudio smart light bulb 4 pack works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home Assistant. You can control the smart light bulb through your voice. All you need to do is give a voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten your light.

SmartThings Wifi Smart Plug

The SmartThings Wifi Smart Plug makes your home instantly smarter when you plug it. You can use it everyday for your small appliances and electronics. You can even use it to turn your lamps on and off through your SmartThings app on your phone or tablet. It also has a voice command that works with Bixby, Google Assistant and Alexa.

Smart TV

If you are going to buy yourself a brand new TV in 2020, it should certainly be a smart TV. A smart TV has to have an internet connection and app support so you can stream services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and ShowMax.

Smart TVs offer ways to connect to smart home devices these days and even integrating with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant into the set itself.

With these four gadgets, your living room can instantly become smart there are other things you can add to this list that can take it to another level, but these are the basic starters.

IOL TECH