Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Cyborg cockroaches created in Japan

Scientists in Japan have created cyborg cockroaches that they plan to send into hazardous areas for search and rescue missions. File Picture: Tom Libby/ Reuters

Scientists in Japan have created cyborg cockroaches that they plan to send into hazardous areas for search and rescue missions. File Picture: Tom Libby/ Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

The boffins have designed the remote-controlled insect that is intended to enter hazardous areas and undertake search and rescue missions without needing to be recharged.

The researchers from the Riken Cluster for Pioneering Research in Tokyo needed to fit some components onto tiny robotic Madagascan cockroaches to allow for the insect's natural movements.

Story continues below Advertisement

The scientists were able to make the robotic cockroaches turn left or right while solar panels kept the animals under control for over a month.

Dr. Masataka Sasabe, from Riken Global Communications, said: "Keeping the battery adequately charged is fundamental - nobody wants a suddenly out-of-control team of cyborg cockroaches roaming around.

"While it's possible to build docking stations for recharging the battery, the need to return and recharge could disrupt time-sensitive missions.

More on this

"Therefore, the best solution is to include an on-board solar cell that can continuously ensure that the battery stays charged," Sasabe said.

BANG ShowBiz Tech

Related Topics:

Internet of ThingsJapanTechnologyGadgetsArtificial IntelligenceTech

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz