Did you know 1 in 4 South Africans don't back up their phones? Here are tips on how to back up data on your phone

One in four South Africans are not backing up data their phones.
With World Backup Day on 31 March, Dialdirect Insurance says backing up data should be non-negotiable.
A report by Dialdirect shows that 25% of respondents in a survey don’t back up their phones, with 9% citing no specific reason and 16% saying they can’t, due to data or storage limitations.
“The issue is that while insurance can replace a lost, damaged or stolen phone, it can’t replace the precious data that’s on it. Rebuilding contacts and data could already be a nearly unsurmountable task, but replacing memories captured on photos and videos is virtually impossible, making a solid back-up strategy an absolute must,” said Anneli Retief, the head of Dialdirect.
