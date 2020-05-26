Drones set to change the face of delivery in a post-Covid-19 world

Over the past two months of lockdown, technology has been embraced from all walks of life and played a vital role in keeping things afloat as the world continues the battle with Covid-19 pandemic. This includes the introduction of drones that may be seen used in various parts of the world to deliver essentials. According to BBC News, drone technology will be used to deliver protective equipment to a hospital on a Scottish island. In the next two weeks, masks and a dummy cargo will be flown between Oban in mainland Argyll and the Isle of Mull. The 10-mile journey, normally involving a road trip and a 45-minute ferry sailing, should take only 15 minutes. The trial could pave the way for drones to be used in the transport of medical test samples and other supplies.

The project, involving Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership, drone delivery firm Skyports and Thales, has required special permission from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Chief officer for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership Joanna Macdonald said: "The use of drones provides real opportunities to improve services and will help enable quicker diagnosis for our patients."

The project, which is heavily regulated by the CAA, has been accelerated by the onset of coronavirus.

"Skyports is proud to assist the NHS in Scotland with their Covid-19 response, helping to provide the essential healthcare that people need in harder-to-reach areas.

"Our trial in Argyll and Bute provides an important short-term response to the current pandemic and lays the foundations from which to grow a permanent drone delivery operation across a network of healthcare facilities around the country."

The trial is due to run until 5 June.



IOL TECH