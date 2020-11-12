Everything you need to know about IQOS devices

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

IQOS is a new alternative to smoking that heats tobacco rather than burning it. It is not exactly a vape and not an e-cigarette, so what is IQOS? IQOS is part of a new category of smoke-free products called heated tobacco products (HTPs) intended for adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking. It heats specially designed tobacco sticks without burning them to release tobacco flavour with no fire, no ash, and no smoke. Philip Morris International (PMI) has made it its mission to replace cigarettes with smoke-free products as soon and fast as possible.

PMI believes that new, potentially less harmful products are a better alternative for adult smokers. A significant public health benefit can only be achieved when many people are aware of smoke-free products and switch to them.

“Through years of research and development, PMI have developed a new class of breakthrough products that do not rely on the principle of burning—and which we believe is a much better choice than smoking,” said Zimbini Peffer, Head of Marketing and Digital at Philip Morris South Africa.

“There are approximately 12.5 million IQOS users globally with 70% of these users having quit cigarettes entirely and the balance in various stages of conversion,” adds Peffer. “IQOS is part of PMI’s vision to achieve a smoke-free future with a product that offers a better choice than smoking cigarettes to the 11-million adult smokers in South Africa.”

Heated tobacco, or “heat-not-burn” devices contains specially designed and patented HeatControl™ Technology that monitors and controls the temperature of a ceramic heating blade inside the device.

The advantage of this technology is that the heating results in 95% less harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes.

IQOS utilizes real tobacco that is specially processed and formed into tobacco sticks branded HEETS.

The tobacco stick is then inserted into the device that heats the tobacco to temperatures below 350 degrees C.

As a result, the device releases the true tobacco flavour and a nicotine aerosol, containing no ash, no smoke and less smell. IQOS is not risk free. It contains nicotine, which is addictive.

Cigarette sales can end in 10-15 years with smoke-free alternatives like IQOS, said PMI CEO in a recent statement.

Picture: Supplied

IOL TECH