Facebook smart glasses will be coming later this year

Facebook has confirmed its first pair of smart glasses will be its next product. Co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed the partnership Ray-Ban's Essilor Luxottica - which was discussed during a Facebook Connect conference last year - will see some movement later in 2021.

During an earnings call this week, he said: "Looking ahead here, the next product release will be the launch of our first smart glasses from Ray-Ban in partnership with Essilor Luxottica. "The glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things. "I'm excited to get these into people's hands and to continue to make progress on the journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future."

In the past, the company has offered some details about the glasses themselves, in particular noting that they're not AR glasses. Andrew Bosworth, Facebook's head of AR/VR hardware, said earlier this year: "We're being careful not to call them augmented reality glasses. "When you're overlaying digital artefacts onto the world, that's really augmented reality. These aren't augmented reality glasses.