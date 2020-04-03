Fitbit introduces Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS and Spotify

Fitbit has introduced the Fitbit Charge 4 - its most advanced health and fitness tracker with impressive features such as built-in GPS and Spotify. Featuring Fitbit’s most advanced combination of sensors and features, it also has Spotify Connect & Control, boasts up to seven days of battery life in a sleek and swim-proof design. Active Zone Minutes Active Zone Minutes is a new heart rate metric that tracks your physical activity beyond steps. It sets a new personalised standard based on your resting heart rate and age that tracks any workout that gets your heart pumping, measuring the time you spend in each heart rate zone toward a weekly goal of 150 minutes. This functions help you move efficiently every day and improve your overall health. Built-in GPS

As the first Fitbit tracker with built-in GPS, you can leave your phone at home and get optimal performance for activities like running, walking and other outdoor excursions.

The user can access seven GPS-enabled exercise modes, including a new outdoor workout mode for any outdoor activity.



Sleep score

We all know sleep is important in maintaining overall health.

Fitbit’s leading sleep features are included with Charge 4 to help you understand and improve your sleep. Previously only available on Fitbit smartwatches, smart wake, set to be coming soon, uses machine learning to wake you at the optimal time.

Sleep Score provides deeper insights into your sleep with a daily look at the quality of your sleep. This is now available on-wrist for Charge 4.

Keep motivated with Spotify and messages

Fitbit Charge 4 is the first Fitbit tracker with Spotify – Connect & Control. Stay motivated and upbeat with your favourite playlists and songs with easy-to-access music controls.

The Charge 4 also comes with on-screen call, text, agenda and app notification so you can keep in touch with family and friends with quick replies on Android to respond on-the-go.

Now standard on all Charge 4 devices, make secure payments from your wrist with Fitbit Pay™.

Pricing, availability and accessories

Charge and Charge 4 Special Editions will be available in stores and can be bought online through Takealot, Sportsmans Warehouse, Cape Union Mart, Total sports, Dis-Chem, Incredible Connection, Makro, E-Bucks, FNB and other retailers.

Charge 4 will be available for R2,999 in black, rosewood and storm blue/black. Charge 4 Special Edition will be available for R3,399 in an exclusive granite reflective/black woven band plus a classic black band.

Active Zone Minutes will be available first on Fitbit Charge 4, then will roll out to all Fitbit smartwatches, coming soon.

