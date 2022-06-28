Galaxy S23 series unlikely to come with under-display camera tech

According to GizmoChina, the news also means that users may have to wait until the Galaxy S24 for the UDC technology.

Seoul - South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S23 series will reportedly not come with an under-display camera (UDC) technology.

The report does not state the exact reason Samsung is holding off on introducing an under-display camera on its upcoming flagship S-series.

The technology is available only on a few smartphones these days including the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, ZTE Axon 30 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Although the technology works, the photo and video quality are in low resolution due to engineering challenges. They are also not on par with conventional selfie cameras, the report said.