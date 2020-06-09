Games, camera and SOS function: Top 5 smartwatches for kids

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Whether you’re looking to teach your child how to manage their time better or are looking for a sense of comfort when your child is away with friends or family, smartwatches designed for kids have it all-in-one.

With their funky designs and easy to read interfaces these kid-friendly smartwatches were made to appeal to children. Equipped with a range of fun games, cameras and the ability to make calls, what kid wouldn’t want to feel like a secret agent with their nifty new device? As a bonus, parents can use the watch to stay connected with their kids as well as monitor their activities and whereabouts making it a win-win for all.

5 smartwatches for kids:





Vtech Kidizoom Smart Watch DX2

R 1099 from www.fruugo.co.za













All our child’s favourite things are situated in one compact device. From taking selfies and videos with the dual cameras and applying fun effects to them - the touch screen smartwatch features games such as Monster Detector, an augmented reality adventure that encourages children to be active, explore and catalogue a variety of wacky monsters. The stylish splash proof design features a motion sensor, pedometer, alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, voice recorder and more.





Ntech OLED M01 Kids GPS Smart Watch with Bluetooth

R 399 from www.loot.co.za













Although it is made for kids, this watch will appeal to parents the most. The OLED GPS smartwatch was designed with one concept in mind, simple communication between children and their guardians. It functions as a mobile phone allowing children to call the preconfigured set of numbers. It possesses an SOS emergency function for children to phone an emergency giving parents an early warning.





Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 Kids Activity Tracker

R 1833 from www.loot.co.za













This kid-friendly tracker monitors your child's steps, activity, and sleep quality. It features a unique design that corresponds to a specific story mode within the free companion app and rewards kids with new adventures as they reach their activity goals. In addition to activity tracking, the app also lets parents set goals, chores, reminders, and alerts that appear on their child's watch - an ideal and fun way to expose kids to time management and responsibility.





Verizon GizmoWatch

R 3000 from www.verizon.com













Offering parents a little peace of mind, the GizmoWatch is a fun and kid-friendly smartwatch designed with kids’ safety in mind. Automated alerts and a GPS locator provide independence while still keeping you in the know. Getting young one's excited about exercise, this watch has a built-in step tracker, delivers on-screen notifications and can program up to 10 trusted contacts for two-way voice calls and messaging.





Coolpad Dyno

R 999 from shop.dynokids.com













Durable and ready for the playground, with IP65 splash and dust resistance, kids can go about their day exploring the world without parents worrying about the surface being scratched or damaged. With 4G LTE connectivity, customisable geographic “safety zones” complete with location notifications, and an SOS button for instant parent-child communication, parents can save on all their worrying.





IOL TECH