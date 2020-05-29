Gaming items to keep busy during lockdown

It goes without saying that Covid-19 has brought a lot of changes in many people's lives, as many more people have to adjust to the new living conditions. This would also mean that spending more time at home will become “the new normal” as non-essential outdoor activities and gatherings have been prohibited. With these gaming items that you can find online, you can keep yourself busy because we know that staying indoors can be lonely at times. Need for Speed Heat (PlayStation 4) If you are an adrenaline fanatic gamer, then this is for you. Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat. This white-knuckle racer pits you against a city’s rogue police force as you battle your way into street racing’s elite. It is also available on both Windows and Xbox.

https://www.loot.co.za/product/need-for-speed-heat/jwxh-6377-g310

PDP LVL 40 Wired On-Ear Gaming Headset (PS4)

It’s time to level up your headset with the PDP Gaming LVL40 for PS4. The lightweight build of the LVL40 Wired Stereo Headset offers long-lasting comfort whether you’re spending the day in co-op missions, or just playing a quick match.

Hear your enemies before you see them with the two powerful 40mm audio drivers. Give your team clear commands through the flexible, noise-cancelling gooseneck microphone, or flip it up to instantly mute it.

https://www.loot.co.za/product/pdp-lvl-40-wired-on-ear-gaming-headset-ps4/hkyz-6496-g080

Bigben Interactive Revolution Pro Controller 3 For PS4

Stretch yourself with the Revolution Pro Controller 3. New design, upgraded ergonomics and extended features to offer our best gameplay performance.

Jump straight into the action in PS4 mode or take your play further with fully customisable profiles in advanced mode

https://www.loot.co.za/product/bigben-interactive-revolution-pro-controller-3-for-ps4/mgsd-6596-g700

Sparkfox Silicon Grip/Protector for Nintendo Switch

Always losing your Nintendo switch controller or even your grip? You can enhance your Nintendo switch gameplay with the Sparkfox Silicon Grip Protector. Protect your Nintendo switch against dust, dirt, scratched and sweaty hands. Simply insert your Switch controller and experience comfortable gameplay.

https://www.loot.co.za/product/sparkfox-silicon-grip-protector-for-nintendo-switch/mmbf-5052-g250

IOL TECH

